Leaders in the Classroom Week 12 winner: Andrea Croft

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 12 WinnerAndrea CroftSubject taught: KindergartenSchool: Edgeworth Elementary SchoolWhy nominated: Ms. Croft was nominated by her principal who says, "Mrs. Croft is a humble, self-less teacher leader. She is the type of teacher who always does the "right thing" in the best interest of her students. She engages thinkers to be thriving students in our elementary school. Mrs. Croft's most noteworthy accomplishment is her ability to connect with children. Her teaching style is natural, nurturing, and reflective. She utilizes developmentally appropriate strategies to communicate and connect students to learning. Andrea is known to be a "kid magnet" and helps students be the very best version of who they were born to be."Favorite Player: Bret Kiesel