Leaders in the Classroom Week 11 winner: Breanne Dolby

: Ms. Dolby was nominated by her husband who says, "Mrs. Dolby truly has a passion for education. Mrs. Dolby is faced with many daily challenges. She looks at the challenges not as setbacks, but as opportunities to grow as a teacher. She believes children learn best through their own hands-on experiences and exploration and incorporates STEAM activities into the students' daily schedule. She makes learning hands-on and interactive. She truly believes in her students and wants each student to succeed in their educational careers.Favorite Player