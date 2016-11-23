 Skip to main content
Leaders in the Classroom Week 11 winner: Breanne Dolby

Nov 22, 2016 at 09:31 PM
Leaders In The Classroom - Week 11 WinnerBreanne Dolby

Subject Taught

: KindergartenSchool

: Duquesne City SchoolWhy Nominated

: Ms. Dolby was nominated by her husband who says, "Mrs. Dolby truly has a passion for education. Mrs. Dolby is faced with many daily challenges. She looks at the challenges not as setbacks, but as opportunities to grow as a teacher. She believes children learn best through their own hands-on experiences and exploration and incorporates STEAM activities into the students' daily schedule. She makes learning hands-on and interactive. She truly believes in her students and wants each student to succeed in their educational careers.Favorite Player

: Le'Veon Bell

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

