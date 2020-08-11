Layne activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Transactions

Aug 11, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated cornerback Justin Layne off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Layne was placed on the list on July 29.

Layne is entering his second season with the Steelers after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Layne played mainly on special teams last season and is expected to provide depth in the secondary this year.

To make room on the roster for Layne, the team released cornerback Breon Borders.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person(s). If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID 19.

