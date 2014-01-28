Labriola on Jerome Bettis

LOOKING BACK TO 1996**

"He's a fit here," said Bill Cowher in October 1996. "We're a hard-nosed football team. That's how we approach the game – with a no-nonsense attitude – and that's the way Jerome is. When Jerome came here, he really didn't stand out because he fit in. He fit in with the type of people we have around here. Those are people who recognize the difference between when it's time to play and when it's time to work. When you look around our locker room, those are the kinds of people we have. He was a natural fit. When you can get a guy to come in from another team and he fits, it really is an uplift for your team. The talents that Jerome has, and the way he has spoken without saying a word on Sundays, that's the best type of leadership you can get."

But leaders only have credibility if they first prove to their teammates that they're players. Bettis was voted Steelers MVP after each of his first two seasons following the trade to Pittsburgh; he posted six successive 1,000-yard seasons; and he led the team in rushing after eight of his 10 seasons here. And understand that while Jerome Bettis was carrying the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was doing more than just gaining yards. He was setting the tone for the physical style Bill Cowher demanded.

"The most exciting thing," said center Jeff Hartings, "is to see him run over someone in the secondary. By the fourth quarter, you can tell. They aren't so anxious to hit him anymore."

SUPER BOWL XL

And so it was through his last game as a professional that defenders got tired of trying to tackle Jerome Bettis . In Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2005, in his hometown of Detroit, Bettis carried 14 times for 43 yards, and seven of those carries came late in the fourth quarter after the Steelers had taken a 21-10 lead and all that stood between them and the Lombardi Trophy was the time on the scoreboard clock.

"Jerome touched everybody," said Hines Ward, "every player on our team, some form, some way. He's touched coaches, players, trainers, everybody."

Bettis became the team's inspiration for the 2005 season that ended with a Super Bowl championship, and when Bill Cowher said that these Steelers were the closest team he's every had during his tenure as the coach, well, he knew Jerome Bettis was one of the main reasons why.

Because Super Bowl XL was played in Bettis' hometown of Detroit, he had the team come over to his parents' house for a home-cooked dinner. Ben Roethlisberger was a second-year quarterback in 2005, and this was how he remembered the experience: "At Jerome's house that night there were 30-40 guys sitting around just looking at each other and we were having this great home-cooked meal. It made it feel like you were with your high school football team when you had your Friday night meals together. It was just neat because everyone was just laughing, joking, having fun and it was really something special. Everyone just kind of sat there as the night went on and just said went, 'Wow, this is a special team.' It was a special opportunity, and it was great to be able to do that, and I think that we are a very special and close team."

ONE OF STEELERS' ALL-TIME GREATS

Jerome Bettis was a driving force behind creating that bond and then maintaining it, which is why he deserves to be remembered as one of the special players in franchise history. Even players who don't say much always seemed to have something to say about him.

"I have been here six years and no one has been more of a leader on this team than Jerome Bettis," said tackle Marvel Smith back in 2005. "It's a cliché, but he is the perfect pro. There are a lot of people who look up to him and want to be in his situation and copy what he does on and off the field."