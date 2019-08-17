Kicking things off

The annual United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Kick Off event will take place at halftime of tonight's Steelers preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, and it will be field goals that will be the primary goal for the fundraising endeavor.

Representatives from three area companies, Comcast represented by Richard Tecza, FedEx represented by Neil Lanasa, and KPMG represented by Metzli Rivera Arredondo, will take part in a halftime field goal kicking contest to benefit the United Way. Each contestant will attempt a field goal, with the kicks geared at aiding different programs, from after school programs, to helping families avoid homelessness and aiding those with disabilities increase independence through employment.

The winning company will be the organization to proudly kick off the United Way campaign and will present a $10,000 donation to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania President Bobbi Watt and Rob Rutenbar, Senior Vice Chancellor for Research at University of Pittsburgh.