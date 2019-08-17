Kicking things off

Aug 17, 2019 at 06:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The annual United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Kick Off event will take place at halftime of tonight's Steelers preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, and it will be field goals that will be the primary goal for the fundraising endeavor.

Representatives from three area companies, Comcast represented by Richard Tecza, FedEx represented by Neil Lanasa, and KPMG represented by Metzli Rivera Arredondo, will take part in a halftime field goal kicking contest to benefit the United Way. Each contestant will attempt a field goal, with the kicks geared at aiding different programs, from after school programs, to helping families avoid homelessness and aiding those with disabilities increase independence through employment.

The winning company will be the organization to proudly kick off the United Way campaign and will present a $10,000 donation to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania President Bobbi Watt and Rob Rutenbar, Senior Vice Chancellor for Research at University of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers and United Way have had a partnership for over 40 years, this being one of the many activities the two team up for. But it's not just those kicking at halftime that will make a difference. Steelers' fans can also donate, advocate or volunteer for the United Way by visiting United Way.

Related Content

news

2022 Triple Take: S, Take Two

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top safety prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mitchell to be honored by University of Alabama

Steelers Assistant Head Coach John Mitchell will be honored at the University of Alabama's spring game

news

Asked and Answered: April 14

One draft analyst wrote Rudolph had 'the potential of becoming an average to below average starter'

news

Statement from Kalabrya Haskins

Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, issued a statement

news

Rookie Recap: Pressley Harvin III

Harvin stayed strong during a trying season

news

2022 Triple Take: CB, Take Two

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender

news

Asked and Answered: April 12

Johnson is more valuable as a starting WR in 2022 than he would be as trade bait

news

Dwayne Haskins, 1997-2022

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning in a tragic accident

news

Rookie Recap: Tre Norwood

Norwood proved he could handle being a 'Swiss Army Knife'

news

2022 Triple Take: EDGE, Take Two

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top edge rusher prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Statement from Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

The Steelers released a statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin on the loss of Dwayne Haskins

Advertising