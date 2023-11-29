Pickett: Yards are nice, but Steelers want points

"I like the versatility out of it," Pickett said. "I don't think you're run-heavy, and I think the things that we did off of it were really good. I love having Connor and Pat in there as well Darnell. I think we're pretty versatile in it, and it keeps the defense honest."

That was one of the newer wrinkles added to the play calling by Faulkner and Sullivan – though the Steelers hadn't been able to utilize that look in previous games with Freiermuth sidelined for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards last week against the Bengals, while the Steelers also rushed for 153 yards, their fourth consecutive game with at least 150 yards on the ground.

The Steelers were as balanced offensively as they've been all season.

Now, they just need to find ways to punch the ball into the end zone. After last week's failures, their conversion rate in the red zone fell to 43.5 percent for the season.

"It felt good on Sunday," Pickett said. "Obviously you want more points, but after watching the tape and seeing how we executed in the past game, the run game, how things kind of balanced off each other. I definitely liked our performance."

He then reiterated his main point – again.