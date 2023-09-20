Pickett, Steelers trying to recapture offensive identity

The Steelers have moved the ball in fits and spurts, but haven't consistently sustained drives, largely because of those mistakes Pickett attributed to the "popcorn effect."

"There's good plays and there's bad plays. That's the way it's going to go every game. There's just too much bad popping up that we have to get off tape," Pickett said.

"The attitude is going to be there. People are frustrated. Nobody likes to be playing like that. From a fanbase standpoint, a player standpoint, nobody wants that offense out there that we're putting out right now. We know we have to be better. We're going to keep pushing for that."

The key is getting back to some of the basics.

The Steelers know what they want to be offensively. They were that in the second half of last season when they averaged 146 yards rushing per game and Pickett turned the ball over just once in his final eight games.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs sustained more drives that were 10 or more plays.

But recapturing that has been a chore thus far.