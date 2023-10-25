Pickett: Steelers need to limit early mistakes for success

"It's a guy here, or there a penalty or a sack or a negative run that puts you behind the chains and you get out of those plays," Pickett said of the script. "You're obviously not going to stay on script. We're behind the chains. So that's what we're hunting. Just keep the positive plays we get, a three- or two-yard run. It's okay we're staying on schedule. Just keep moving that way."

The opposite has largely been true in the second halves of games this season. The Steelers have heated up over the game's final 30 minutes, especially in each of their past two games. They scored 14 points in the second half in a 17-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5, then came out of their bye last week to put 21 points on the board against the Rams.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the Steelers use their early-game scripting not only in an attempt to score, but also to learn different things about the defense in terms of what looks they'll get against certain alignments.

When you learn those things, you can get the defense in some advantageous situations.

"I think there's some things that you kind of wait for situations to have that perfect call," Pickett said. "You don't want to leave the stadium without calling it but you also want to hopefully put yourself in the most advantageous look to get it, which we were able to do in that fourth quarter. So it's all about timing with those plays and how we want to call them."

And that's when Pickett's big-game mentality can take over, as well.