Pickett says Steelers have to get Johnson on the move

But Gilmore also has played just five defensive snaps from the slot this season, so bumping Johnson inside more than he has this season, might get him away from Gilmore.

"He moves around. We'll see how they play us," Pickett said of Gilmore. "They've got a great four-man rush. Their linebackers, they're fundamentally sound. You don't see people getting behind them. They don't have a lot of breakdowns in coverage. They do a good job of keeping a lid on it. We've got to be detailed, protect the football. I've got to make good decisions to get us in scoring position."

That's the key. Pickett hasn't turned the ball over in his past two starts. And he's not inclined to force the ball into a double-team situation because of that.

Instead, he's been getting the ball to others as Johnson has continued to get more attention.

Freiermuth had eight receptions for 79 yards, while rookie George Pickens had four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.