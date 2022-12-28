Pickett continues to grow in role as Steelers QB

Outside of wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the rest of the team's primary skill position players on offense are in their first or second year in the NFL, as well.

Tomlin called the win over the Raiders a "growing up" moment. That extended beyond the young quarterback.

"I think he means the young guys growing and stepping up and being A players, as he likes to say. It was a big moment," said Pickett, who finished off the 78-yard scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie George Pickens with less than one minute to play.

"You saw a lot of guys stand up. After that, we had to ice the game and we had Connor on the jet sweep, another young guy stepping up in a big moment and closing it out. That's where the positive growth was, finishing the game. Earlier in the season, the Miami game didn't go that way. I think we all used that experience to help us out here at the end."

Pickett was intercepted twice in that 16-10 loss deep in Miami territory in the final 3:06.

But since that game, when he's had an opportunity with the game on the line, he's come through.

Pickett has been especially good in two-minute drill situations. The game speeds up a little, but the defense is running more generic schemes.