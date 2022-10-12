Pickett concerned with winning a game, not Brady

He has the talent and the receiving group with which to do it.

And Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw of his young quarterback in his first career start.

"I thought he was competitive," Tomlin said. "I thought he communicated well. I thought he made good and timely decisions. Nothing disappointing in terms of what we saw from him, we just need more of it. We've got to get better. We have to get collectively better, and he's a component of that."

Sunday's game will mark the first time Pickett will start a game at Acrisure Stadium since his days at Pitt. He ran out of the tunnel as the starter for the Panthers many times. This will be his first time doing so with the Steelers.

"That has not crossed my mind," Pickett said. "That's going to be a great moment, but it's going to be short-lived."

And none of it matters if the Steelers don't turn things around and win.

Getting his first win would be the best memory.

"The standard has to be raised. We've got to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and it starts in practice. We need better practice habits and that will translate over to the games," Pickett said.