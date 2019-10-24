Keisel's huge heart always on display

Keisel, the Steelers seventh-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, immediately immersed himself in the Pittsburgh community after he arrived in Pittsburgh. When asked to do something, he never said no. He was involved in Project Bundle-Up, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, Operation Once in a Lifetime and hosted the Cystic Fibrosis 65 Roses Sports Auction.

His signature event is where his heart, okay and beard, are on display the most. Keisel has hosted 'Shear Da Beard' for nine years, which benefits cancer programs at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, an event where he literally shears off the beard with the help of former teammates.

Keisel began to grow his now famous beard back in training camp in 2010 in an effort to get the Steelers back to the Super Bowl after winning Super Bowl XLIII two years prior. It worked, but only to an extent. The Steelers made it to Super Bowl XLV but lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Keisel was as disappointed as anybody after the Super Bowl loss, but he wanted to do something, wanted to end things on a positive note. So he decided to shave off his beard, in public, for charity. What started on a whim has grown into a soldout event that has raised over half a million dollars.

"I love to give back," said Keisel. "The response I get from the families at the hospital, the relationships I have built. The kids I have seen grow up from when they were three or four years old and they are now 13 and 14 and in remission from cancer. They are beating the adversity set in front of them for nothing they have done. To be able to witness that and see it, it touches my heart and I am grateful to be in the position I am in."

Steelers President Art Rooney II was on hand to present Keisel with the honor, something that was special for him.