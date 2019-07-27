JuJu is 'here to work'

It was only Day 1 of training camp for the Steelers, but Smith-Schuster already noticed a difference. And not just on the field, but with the team's overall approach to things.

"Everyone is on the same page," said Smith-Schuster. "We are starting practice 10 minutes early. That is unusual for us to do that. No one is late. We are all here for the same reason. The mindset is very positive.

"Just the chemistry we have right now you can see it changing slowly."

Smith-Schuster is entering his third season, and with the departure of Antonio Brown via trade this offseason all eyes are on him. As the team's new No. 1 receiver teams are going to be focused on stopping him. But it doesn't bother him at all and he knows it will open up opportunities for others.