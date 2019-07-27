JuJu is 'here to work'

As players arrived for the first day of camp on Thursday, everyone wonder how JuJu Smith-Schuster would roll in.
Would the fun-loving receiver do something out of the norm to make his arrival at camp spectacular, and if so, what would it be.
The answer was simple. He came in quietly, through a side door, with no fanfare or even talking to the media.
"Some guys are different," said Smith-Schuster after practice on Friday. "I am just here to work, win games and win the Super Bowl. That is the main focus, the team and working together.
"Everybody made a big deal about coming in a certain way. I couldn't care less how you come in. For me I am coming to work. I don't need the paparazzi and people taking pictures. JuJu came to work. It's not about me. It's about the team."
It was only Day 1 of training camp for the Steelers, but Smith-Schuster already noticed a difference. And not just on the field, but with the team's overall approach to things.
"Everyone is on the same page," said Smith-Schuster. "We are starting practice 10 minutes early. That is unusual for us to do that. No one is late. We are all here for the same reason. The mindset is very positive.
"Just the chemistry we have right now you can see it changing slowly."
Smith-Schuster is entering his third season, and with the departure of Antonio Brown via trade this offseason all eyes are on him. As the team's new No. 1 receiver teams are going to be focused on stopping him. But it doesn't bother him at all and he knows it will open up opportunities for others.
"There is not weight on my shoulders," said Smith-Schuster. "I have been doing this my whole life. This is another opportunity not just for myself but my other teammates to all step up and make plays. I believe everyone on our team is a number one. Whoever is in there we are rocking with. I am focusing on the players who are here."