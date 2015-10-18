Jones is Digest Player of the Week

He was the last resort, and it sure felt exactly like that at the time. The Steelers offense was struggling to a degree that was both frightening and unprecedented in the Ben Roethlisberger era. Fifty-nine total net yards of offense in the first half, to go along with 0-for-6 on third downs. Six yards passing, and that became 1 net yard passing after the one sack for 5 yards was subtracted from the total.

During the opening possession of the third quarter that resulted in a Steelers field goal that cut the Arizona lead to 10-6, Mike Vick ran twice for 17 yards and injured a hamstring in the process. Vick was in the process of being evaluated for that hamstring injury when a hit by James Harrison caused a fumble that Mike Mitchell recovered, and with Roethlisberger still in street clothes because of a left knee injury, when the Steelers offense went back onto the field Landry Jones was the quarterback.

In 25 minutes of playing time, the first 25 minutes of playing time in an NFL career that today is in its third season, Jones completed 8-of-12 for 168 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 149.3. Jones' 8-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant four plays after Mitchell's fumble recovery gave the Steelers their first lead of the afternoon, and then his 88-yard hookup with Bryant on a play that began with 2:15 remaining provided the touchdown that turned out to be the deciding points for the Steelers in their 25-13 victory over the Cardinals today at Heinz Field.

Jones is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.