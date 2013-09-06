Jones getting acclimated to offense

It didn't take running back Felix Jones long to get acclimated to the Steelers offense, playing in the preseason just one day after being acquired via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 23.

Jones has had a few weeks to settle in, and feels good with the progress he has made.

"I feel a lot better," said Jones. "I am more involved with the playbook now. I have a few more plays under my belt. I can play fast without thinking too much and go play my game."

Jones ability to quickly adjust made it possible for the Steelers to release running back Jonathan Dwyer, making Jones a primary backup to Isaac Redman this week against the Tennessee Titans. Jones is ready to help the offense any way he can, especially since it's been made clear that the running back job could go to the go with the hot hand. Jones is ready to take advantage of every opportunity and wouldn't mind emerging as the go-to guy in the backfield.

"Whatever running back is out there on fire you have to continue to ride with him," said Jones. "Whatever helps the team out, we are going to support who is out there.

"Once you get an opportunity you have to make the best of it. That is what I plan on doing. Hopefully I have a great game and continue to go out there and have great games."

Rookie linebacker Jarvis Jones has had a good week of practice and is anxious to get back on the field Sunday after missing the final preseason game with a chest injury.

"I participated in everything this week in practice trying to get better, understanding our game plan," said Jones. "This is a big game for us, our season opener and we are excited.