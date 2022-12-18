Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

DIONTAE JOHNSON
Wide Receiver
It was the kind of performance a team expects from its No. 1 wide receiver. It was the kind of performance the Steelers have been hoping to get from Diontae Johnson on a regular basis.
Johnson finished with 10 catches for 98 yards to lead all receivers in both categories, but there was a sub-text to those statistics that combined to make his performance even more special. Johnson was targeted 10 times and made 10 catches, which means he had a perfect catch percentage of 100. Those 10 catches were good for 7 first downs, and five of those seven came on third-down situations in a game where the Steelers converted 12-of-16 (75 percent) on third downs. Johnson is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who started in place of the injured Kenny Pickett and completed 17-of-22 (77.3 percent) for 179 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 100.4, while also gaining 10 yards on five quarterback sneaks with 1 touchdown; Larry Ogunjobi, who had 5 tackles, including 2 for loss on running plays, an area where the Panthers were limited to 21 yards on 16 attempts (1.3 average); Najee Harris, who rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries with a 7-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring; Cam Heyward, who had 3 tackles and 1.5 sacks; and Alex Highsmith, who had 4 tackles, 1 sack, and a forced fumble.