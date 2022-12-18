Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

DIONTAE JOHNSON

Wide Receiver

It was the kind of performance a team expects from its No. 1 wide receiver. It was the kind of performance the Steelers have been hoping to get from Diontae Johnson on a regular basis.

Johnson finished with 10 catches for 98 yards to lead all receivers in both categories, but there was a sub-text to those statistics that combined to make his performance even more special. Johnson was targeted 10 times and made 10 catches, which means he had a perfect catch percentage of 100. Those 10 catches were good for 7 first downs, and five of those seven came on third-down situations in a game where the Steelers converted 12-of-16 (75 percent) on third downs. Johnson is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.