Jerome Bettis Memorable Moments

"That was amazing," said Bettis. "Joey Porter told me that it was only right that you go out and you lead us out there. It is your home and you need to bring us in. I could not believe it. I was in awe. They wanted me to bring them in and I did. That was incredible. They gave me a moment that I will not forget."

And Bettis gave Steelers fans moments they will never forget. Bettis had 14 carries for 43 yards in the game, including a 12-yard run. But it was his energy, his desire that helped drive the team to victory.

After the game, while standing on the podium hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy, he announced his retirement in a storybook ending to an amazing career.

"I played this game to win a championship, I'm a champion," said Bettis, "and I think The Bus' last stop is here in Detroit."

"To win the Super Bowl in your home town and retire on the podium, it's like a Hollywood script that would get thrown in the trash because you would say, that can never happen."

Steelers vs. Chicago Bears December 11, 2005 Heinz FieldSteelers 21, Bears 9Willie Parker got the start, but it was Jerome Bettis who would finish with 17 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. And it was that second touchdown that is still talked about today and was a testament to what Bettis meant to the team.