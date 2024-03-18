Jefferson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract.
In four seasons in the NFL, Jefferson has appeared in 61 games, starting 35. He has 113 receptions for 1,600 yards, a 14.2-yard average, and 10 touchdowns. He has also carried the ball four times for 23 yards, a 5.8-yard average.
Jefferson was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 57th overall selection. He spent his first three seasons, and part of his fourth, with the Rams before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons early in the 2023 season.
Jefferson played in five games for the Rams in 2023, starting four, and had eight receptions for 108 yards, a 13.5-yard average. With the Falcons he played in 12 games, starting five, and finished with 12 receptions for 101 yards, an 8.4-yard average.
Steelers sign WR Van Jefferson on a one-year contract
In 2022, Jefferson started nine of the 11 games he appeared in, pulling in 24 receptions for 359 yards, a 15.4-yard average, and three touchdowns.
He had his best season in 2021, starting all 17 games and finishing with 50 receptions for 802 yards, a 16-yard average, and six touchdowns, all career highs. His 16-yard average ranked sixth in the NFL, while he was third on the Rams in receptions and yards. Jefferson had four catches, one for a first down, in the Rams win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
As a rookie he played in all 16 games, finishing with 19 receptions for 220 yards, an 11.6-yard average, and one touchdown.
He played college football at Florida where he appeared in 23 games (2018-19), and Ole Miss, where he saw action in 22 games (2015-17). He finished his career with a combined 175 receptions for 2,159 yards, a 12.3-yard average, and 16 touchdowns.
Related: How He Fits: Van Jefferson