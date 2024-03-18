 Skip to main content
Jefferson signed to one-year contract

Mar 18, 2024 at 04:15 PM

The Steelers signed receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract.

In four seasons in the NFL, Jefferson has appeared in 61 games, starting 35. He has 113 receptions for 1,600 yards, a 14.2-yard average, and 10 touchdowns. He has also carried the ball four times for 23 yards, a 5.8-yard average.

Jefferson was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 57th overall selection. He spent his first three seasons, and part of his fourth, with the Rams before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons early in the 2023 season.

Jefferson played in five games for the Rams in 2023, starting four, and had eight receptions for 108 yards, a 13.5-yard average. With the Falcons he played in 12 games, starting five, and finished with 12 receptions for 101 yards, an 8.4-yard average.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Van Jefferson

Steelers sign WR Van Jefferson on a one-year contract

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
2 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
4 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) reaches to make a catch during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) reaches to make a catch during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) lines up during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) lines up during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
7 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
8 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
9 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs a route while defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
10 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs a route while defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. The Rams won 30-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
11 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. The Rams won 30-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 30-23. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 30-23. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
In 2022, Jefferson started nine of the 11 games he appeared in, pulling in 24 receptions for 359 yards, a 15.4-yard average, and three touchdowns.

He had his best season in 2021, starting all 17 games and finishing with 50 receptions for 802 yards, a 16-yard average, and six touchdowns, all career highs. His 16-yard average ranked sixth in the NFL, while he was third on the Rams in receptions and yards. Jefferson had four catches, one for a first down, in the Rams win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

As a rookie he played in all 16 games, finishing with 19 receptions for 220 yards, an 11.6-yard average, and one touchdown.

He played college football at Florida where he appeared in 23 games (2018-19), and Ole Miss, where he saw action in 22 games (2015-17). He finished his career with a combined 175 receptions for 2,159 yards, a 12.3-yard average, and 16 touchdowns.

Related: How He Fits: Van Jefferson

