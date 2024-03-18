Jefferson signed to one-year contract

He had his best season in 2021, starting all 17 games and finishing with 50 receptions for 802 yards, a 16-yard average, and six touchdowns, all career highs. His 16-yard average ranked sixth in the NFL, while he was third on the Rams in receptions and yards. Jefferson had four catches, one for a first down, in the Rams win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.