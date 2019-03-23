Intangibles matter

They've been brought aboard because they can play, but also because of what they can bring to the table.

In the cases of inside linebacker Mark Barron, wide receiver Donte Moncrief and cornerback Steven Nelson, that includes a grasp of intangibles as well as an ability to cover, catch or tackle.

The first three additions to the Steelers this offseason via unrestricted free agency have that in common.

Barron, 29, entered the NFL from Alabama.

He came to the Steelers after stops in Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Most recently he played for the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

For Barron, battling the Patriots for a Lombardi Trophy was an experience but not the pinnacle of his seven-year NFL career.

"It was a great experience," Barron assessed.

But …

"I'm most definitely not the type of guy to just be happy to be in a Super Bowl," Barron continued. "I want to win a Super Bowl if i'm going to it. The experience, it was a nice experience. I've been to a few college championships and I won a few. So it was kind of similar to that, just on a bigger scale.