Inside the locker room: Ben Roethlisberger

Aug 27, 2013 at 01:00 PM

**

Re: Offensive line being foundation of the team:It's very important. I always tell them before every game that we go as they go. They drive the ship, so we need to have the best from them every week. They're getting better every day.Re: Not having Heath Miller to start the season:You miss a guy like Heath that is a comfort, a security blanket. We have other guys that will fill in, and when Heath's ready to go he'll be ready.Re: People being worried about the team being winless so far in the preseason: I'm so worried. Can you tell by the look on my face [Laughs]? It's the preseason, and we're taking this time to work on things, get better and we'll be ready to go when it's time.How do you feel about the wide receivers now that you're a month into the new season?Good. We're putting in some good work. In practice we're really getting some good things done. I like the growth and development of that group and me working with them.How much do you want to get away from having to run and improvise in the passing game?**Well, it's worked so far for me. I've been semi-successful in my career. So, I'm just going to keep trying to do what I have to do to win games.

How tough is it though to always have to do that?It's just playing ball. It's not planned. You just go out and do what you have to do.

