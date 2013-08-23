Inside the Locker Room: Ben Roethlisberger

How dependent are you guys on the running game this year?We always want to be able to run the ball. It makes you more balanced and helps open up the pass and the play-action pass. So, it's a big key for us. We've got guys that have been here and have done it – Isaac Redman, Jonathan Dwyer and Baron Batch. So, we hope we can get him [Le'Veon Bell] back as soon as we can, just as another guy.Re: Having an edge this week as a team going into the game Saturday:You want to win every game you play. That being said, I think the ones that start in a couple weeks are a little more important. It's a good week for us, especially offensively. They have a real good defense and are going to present some looks that we haven't seen in a while. It will be good work for us.How much of a difference will game planning make this week? It will help. It will be a big difference and help us because we haven't been doing that, and we've been caught in situations that we're just not quite prepared for.Do you still have a lot of faith in the offensive line?Oh yeah, no doubt about it. My faith is at an all-time high with them. I'm not worried about that.How come?Because I know who they are and what they bring to the table.Re: Balancing how much the offense shows during a preseason game:You don't draw up any trick plays. You run things that you have in the past but maybe just haven't put in yet to date. So, I don't think anything we're going to show this week is going to be something that is brand new that we've never run before since we've been here.In situations like fourth-and-two, fourth-and-three you know Shaun Suisham is going to make it. Could the offense use the work on those short yardage situations?Yeah, I guess. That's Coach Tomlin's call. Whatever he feels would best help this team.We haven't seen the starting five offensive linemen play together very much. Do you just have enough faith individually in them that it all adds up?Yeah, because I see their work in practice, and I see their work in training camp. I see them in meetings and see the continuity that they have. It really instills a lot of confidence in me.Do you like what you've seen from Emmanuel Sanders so far in the preseason?Absolutely. I've been a big fan of his for a long time. I've got confidence that he'll step up big this year, as well as Jerricho Cotchery, and we're going to get some good work from Markus Wheaton. I believe that.What do you like about Markus Wheaton?He's a hard worker. You don't see him make the same mistake twice. So, when you tell him something, he works on it and that's big when it's a young guy or a new guy. If they make the same mistake over and over, it means they're not focused and not working at it. He doesn't make the same mistake twice and he works hard and wants to be great. That's what you want to see from a young guy.Can the other TEs be like Heath Miller?**Heath is special. To me, he's one of the best tight ends in the game. As we say with guys that leave here, we never ask guys to be anybody but the best they can be. So, we're not asking David Paulson or David Johnson or any of the other guys to be Heath – just be the best they can be and do a great job of filling in until Heath is ready to come back.