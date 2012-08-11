Injuries the topic of conversation

After a two hour plus workout in temperatures that made it seem more like a fall afternoon than mid-August, Coach Mike Tomlin came over to address the media like he always does.

On this day, though, it seemed like the only topic of conversation was injuries.

"It was a good day's work for us getting back out here," said Tomlin. "There were a few minor injuries. Jonathan Dwyer has a shoulder sprain. Isaac Redman has a sore groin. David Johnson's knee injury was significant, an ACL injury and surgery is pending. Some of the other stuff is the normal bumps and bruises.

"It's good to get back out here and start the process of growing after our first performance. I like the work and energy we saw today. We'll continue to move forward throughout our week."

With that he opened it up to questions and four of the five asked were all injury related, including what type of timetable tackle Mike Adams is on to return to practice after injuring his knee against the Eagles.

"I don't want to frame it at this point," said Tomlin. "We'll go day-to-day. When he's ready to go, we'll put him back out there."

Tomlin also said that none of the players currently on the PUP list are scheduled for an immediate return, including linebackers James Harrison and Jason Worilds, running back Rashard Mendenhall, nose tackle Casey Hampton and tackle Max Starks, who he was asked about specifically because of Adams' injury.

"We're assessing those guys week-to-week," said Tomlin. "He's (Starks) not going to be with us this week, as are none of the other guys on the PUP list. We'll evaluate them when we come back from our next performance."

While fullback Will Johnson appears to be the first option to replace David Johnson, Tomlin said tight end Jamie McCoy could also get a look there.

"He's been working there along with others," said Tomlin. "We're just going to continue to work with the healthy ones and see what sorts out."

Adams, who missed practice on Saturday, talked about his injury before practice saying he doesn't expect to be out too long.

"I am feeling good, in the training room rehabbing and trying to get back as soon as I can," said Adams.

With Adams not on the field, the first unit of the offensive line included Marcus Gilbert at left tackle and Ramon Foster at right tackle. But it was Adams who got the start against the Eagles, getting his first feel for the NFL.

"I definitely made some mistakes, nothing that can't be fixed," said Adams. "It was a good learning experience. It's good to get out there. I definitely had some jitters. Anybody that says they don't is a liar. I felt good."

After the game Coach Mike Tomlin said both Adams and rookie guard David DeCastro were "above the line" from an assignment standpoint, but were beat some physically. Adams agreed with the physical assessment.