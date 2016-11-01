Impressed with Roethlisberger

QB CONTEMPLATION:** Ben Roethlisberger's return to practice on Monday had his teammates talking, and contemplating the possibilities of the Steelers' starting quarterback returning to the starting lineup on Sunday in Baltimore.

"He looked good didn't he?" wide receiver Markus Wheaton gushed.

That said, Wheaton would be surprised if Roethlisberger plays against the Ravens.

"I would," Wheaton said, "but it would be nice. "He's our guy. Landry (Jones) did a great job, no disrespect to him, but Ben's our guy. It was exciting to see him get out there and sling it a little bit."

Cornerback Stephon Tuitt said Roethlisberger worked with the scout team and the first-team offense in Monday's practice and passed the eye test Cockrell normally applies to players coming off knee surgery and working toward a return.

"You just can see the way the guy moves, if he's favoring it too much, things like that," Cockrell said. "He did't look like that (on Monday)."

But did Roethlisberger look like a guy ready to play against the Ravens?

"I don't know," Cockrell said. "I can't put that out there, but he looked good.

"I wonder, but I also want him to be healthy, too. It's a long season. I would rather have him for the whole season than just one game."