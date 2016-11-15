'I will not get to keep playing this season'

At the time Tomlin was speaking to the media, Heyward was still being seen by doctors, and then at 1:30 p.m., he took to social media with the following: "I would like to thank everyone who has been in my corner this season. It pains me to say that I will not get to continue playing this season. My role will change as I can not play but it will not change the goals the team has set out. My support for this team will only grow and I look forward in watching this team grow and fight on. Hate being on the sideline but there is a greater plan taking place. My patience will be tested but I look forward to 2017. My hand will remain in the pile no matter what!"