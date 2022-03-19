'I'm eager to see what he can do'

Trubisky signed on with the Steelers, in part, because he's eager to get on the field again.

If it works out that way, Miller is of the opinion the year Trubisky spent on the sidelines in Buffalo will prove beneficial.

"He needed a breath of fresh air," Miller said. "He was kind of being vilified as the problem for the Bears and why they weren't winning but it was more than that.

"So for him, he got to decompress a little bit. And he got to learn a different perspective on offense. And he got to learn from a quarterback who also has gone through growing pains, and that's Josh Allen.

"He's had a year to just sit behind Josh Allen so he should be 100-percent healthy and I would think mentally he's healthy, too. This guy's a fierce competitor and I think that's one of his greatest assets. He has all the athleticism that he needs, he can do everything that's required, he's won games and he's led a team to the playoffs twice.

"He's experienced quite a bit in is young career, a lot of it just wasn't all good things."

It wasn't all just exhaling and recharging in Buffalo, either.

Trubisky threw eight regular-season passes for the Bills, but as the scout team QB he practiced with a purpose.

"Mitch is, first of all, a great athlete," former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace observed after reuniting with Trubisky in Pittsburgh. "And No. 2, he took scout team seriously each and every week. It was hard to get interceptions on him in practice. He's gonna throw it to the right person but he's gonna make it fit in.

"He pays attention to detail so well. Just to have a guy like that, he got signed here right before I did, I was pretty excited to see him come up here."

Added Daniels: "Mitch is a great guy. I loved him in Chicago. It didn't work out there but Mitch has a great opportunity here to do something special.