'I gotta be the example'

Work began today on ensuring a better result the next time.

"More repetition," Johnson said. "We gotta get more reputation at practice this week.

"If another play like that happens in a game, hopefully, we're on the same page."

A catch there could have been the game-winner.

Just as Johnson could have had a touchdown in the back of the end zone against the Jets, could have had a drive-sustaining catch at the 2 against the Bills and could have had a touchdown in Buffalo.

The inability to finish such plays for one reason or another is a frustrating trend Johnson has vowed not to let affect how he approaches what's ahead.

"I can't be frustrated," he said. "Kenny is still learning. Everybody's still trying to get a feel for each other. We're still trying to get the rhythm going. Not using that as an excuse, we're just trying to do whatever we can to turn this around.