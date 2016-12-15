Hubbard finds a home at tight end

"We're really not trying to do too much, not trying to put the receivers in a tough situation to get up to that second level and block or crackin' positions (on linebackers), because that's a tough job to do," Gilbert explained. "They really toned it down. We weren't trying to do so much. We ran the plays that we run pretty well and they just couldn't stop it.

"We ran the ball to the right, we did it well. We ran the ball to the left, we did a damn good job."

BURFICT EFFECT: Bell and Brown are among the Steelers who have an individual history with Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was suspended when the two teams met in September (as was Bell).

But the Steelers are also quick to acknowledge Burfict can play.

"He's a tremendous football player," guard David DeCastro said. "One of the best linebackers in the league, no doubt. He makes a ton of plays and he's a smart football player. When you add a guy like that with his athletic ability and his football awareness, you can see on film, they make more plays and they're a better defense with him.