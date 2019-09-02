Transactions

Holton added to practice squad

Sep 02, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers filled out their 10-man practice squad on Monday by signing receiver Johnny Holton.

In the preseason Holton had seven receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also had four kickoff returns for 81 yards. In the preseason finale against Carolina he had three catches for 86 yards and a 31-yard touchdown reception.

Holton, who originally signed with the Steelers in May, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Oakland Raiders following the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Raiders active roster and practice squad. Holton had 11 receptions with the Raiders for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also had six carries for 43 yards.

Here is a full look at the practice squad:

On offense the Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds, receivers Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones, tight ends Kevin Rader and Christian Scotland-Williamson, and offensive linemen Patrick Morris and Derwin Grey.

Defensively the team signed defensive backs Marcus Allen and Trevon Mathis, linebacker Robert Spillane, and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

Read more about the practice squad here.

