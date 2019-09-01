Steelers announce 2019 practice squad

The Steelers announced their practice squad on Sunday, and it includes some familiar faces who were waived when the team reduced their roster to 53 players.

The team signed nine players, and it includes five on offense and four on defense. The team also signed Christian Scotland-Williamson as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. He does not count toward the 10-player limit and they team still has one spot remaining on the practice squad.

On offense the Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds, receiver Tevin Jones, tight ends Kevin Rader and Christian Scotland-Williamson, and offensive linemen Patrick Morris and Derwin Grey.

Defensively the team signed defensive backs Marcus Allen and Trevon Mathis, linebacker Robert Spillane, and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

A closer look at the practice squad:

Marcus Allen - Drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 148th pick overall. Played in two games in the 2018 regular season, making his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 2. Played college ball at Penn State where he had 321 career tackles, ranking fifth in school history.

Trey Edmunds - Edmunds finished the 2018 regular season on the Steelers active roster, after spending the rest of the year on the team's practice squad. Edmunds entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He played in 16 games that season and had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Derwin Gray - Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Played at Maryland where he appeared in 35 games, starting 25 of them. Started 10 of 12 games at left tackle his redshirt senior season.

Tevin Jones - Signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers during the offseason. Was on the Steelers practice squad during the 2018 season. Entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Houston Texans in 2016. Was released by the Texans before the season started but added to their practice squad late in the season. Was signed to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2017 but waived that spring. Signed by the Kansas City Chiefs that summer but was released prior to the start of the season.

Trevon Mathis - Signed by the Steelers right before the preseason began. A Pittsburgh native who played at Woodland Hills High School. Mathis originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo in 2018. While at Toledo he registered 120 tackles, 29 passes defended, six interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played in a total of 51 games for the Rockets and was a full-time starter his last two seasons.

Henry Mondeaux - Signed with the Steelers this offseason. Mondeaux, who played at the University of Oregon, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Saints during training camp and was signed to the Saints practice squad before the last game of the 2018 season. While at Oregon, Mondeaux won the school's Tough Man Award, presented to a player for his 'Will to Win.' His senior year he started 13 games, finishing with 45 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks.

Patrick Morris - Was also on the Steelers practice squad during the 2018 season. Was signed by the Steelers as a rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. Morris, a center out of TCU, started 18 games in college, with 10 at guard and eight at center.

Kevin Rader - Signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason. Signed by the Green Bay Packers last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, spending training camp with the team. Played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area.

Christian Scotland-Williamson - Was originally signed by the Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway program on May 10, 2018 and spent the season on the practice squad. Before joining the Steelers played for Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club of the English Premiership, where he played in 23 games from 2014-17 before joining the NFL's International Player Pathway program.