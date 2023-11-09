Holmes to attend Ireland Watch Party

Former Steelers receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes will be in attendance at the Steelers first-ever Watch Party in Ireland.

He will join Hall of Famer Alan Faneca in making the trip for the event. The team announced Faneca will attend the event earlier in the week.

The event is sold out.

The Watch Party, which will be held at historic Croke Park in Dublin, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 when the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns.

This isn't the first time that Holmes will be attending a Steelers international Watch Party. He also was part of the contingent that traveled to Mexico last year for the "Siempre Steelers" Watch Party event, held at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

"You had to be here to believe it," said Holmes of the event last year. "The electricity and the atmosphere from Steelers Nation internationally was incredible."

The Watch Party in Dublin will include both Steelers and American football traditions, including a sports bar-styled party with all the classics, the game on multiple screens, analysis and entertainment.