Faneca to attend Ireland Watch Party

Former Steelers guard and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will be in attendance at the Steelers first-ever Watch Party in Ireland, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Watch Party, which will be held at historic Croke Park in Dublin, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 when the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns.

The event is sold out.

It was always a dream of Daniel Rooney, the late Steelers Chairman and former United States Ambassador to Ireland, to bring football to Ireland and the team has been doing that in different manners since being awarded marketing rights as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program in May.

"I think it's exciting," said Faneca. "Branching out and expanding into a new market that I would imagine with Ambassador Rooney being over there, there is some attachment already to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, it's exciting to be a part of a group that's going to go over there and try and expand it even more.

"Anything to be a part of Mr. Rooney's dreams and visions, and to be a part of helping that means the world to me and to the rest of the Steelers family as well. It's exciting to go over there and be a part of it."

Faneca played for the Steelers from 1998-2007 and was a member of the Steelers Super Bowl XL winning team.

In his career, Faneca was six-time first-team All Pro selection, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Watch Party will include both Steelers and American football traditions, including a sports bar-styled party with all the classics, the game on multiple screens, analysis and entertainment.

Faneca is looking forward to sharing his knowledge of the game and meeting the fans who come out for the experience.

"To be asked to be a part of this is very special and very meaningful. I realize the importance of being on this trip to represent the organization and the Rooney family. Mr. Rooney is known over there. I know he is. He brought the connection between the United States and the NFL to Ireland.