Heyward, Watt voted to 2022 Pro Bowl

Cameron Heyward – Defensive Tackle

Heyward is a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth straight year, and the fifth time overall, after being Mr. Consistency for the defense all season long.

"Cam Heyward, No. 97, he wrecks games," said Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor. "It's not often you say that about defensive tackles. They can move him around to so many different positions. He has such a knowledge of the defense, a knowledge of his matchups. He is always a guy you have to pay attention to and be dialed in on because he will wreck a game in a heartbeat."

Heyward has been doing that all season. He has started all 14 games this season, the only defensive lineman to start every game so far. Among defensive tackles in the NFL, Heyward ranks first in tackles (73), first in solo stops (41), first in stuffs (seven), first in passes defensed (seven), tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and tied for fifth in sacks (7).

Heyward has seven sacks this season, improving his career totals to 65 sacks, ranking sixth in Steelers history in all-time sacks.

"He has been one of the best players in the league for a long time and he is tough to block, that is why he is still around," said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.