Heyward: 'There is no pain'

"I did the majority of the reps. I started off slow, progressed and finished up strong."

Gilbert said he has kept up on his conditioning, but nothing replaces being out on the field for practice, and his plan is to be there on Sunday against the Ravens.

"I plan on being out there," said Gilbert. "I love this game so much. I miss being out there with my guys. Anything I can do to be out there, I want to get back out there and help this team."

Markus Wheaton feels the same way. Wheaton has missed four games this season, the first two of the year and the last two, and just wants to be back.

"I felt great," said Wheaton, who said he was a full go at practice. "As you know it's been a while, but it felt good to get out there."

Will he, or won't he: Teammates said they continue to be encouraged with how Ben Roethlisberger is recovering from his knee injury, and some wouldn't be surprised to see him on the field Sunday against the Ravens.

"Me knowing Ben, no (I wouldn't be surprised), but the rest of the world, probably," said Pouncey. "Whenever you have a leader like that, that comes out there and shows the team you are willing to do whatever it takes to come out and play with your brothers, man you can respect that. Everyone knows and sees why he is a leader and captain on this team."

Let's get physical: After a four-day break, Monday's practice got physical and the players welcomed that.

"We had good energy. I think we just approached it the right way," said Heyward. "It's a Monday, but it's the start of the week. We started on Baltimore this week and we are ready to get after it.