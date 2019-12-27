Heyward, Bush take home team awards

It's that time of year when the honors are handed out and that was the case on Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Cameron Heyward and Devin Bush were both honored by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America.

Heyward was named the recipient of the 'The Chief' Award, which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually to a member of the Steelers' organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.

Heyward is always available in the locker room to talk to the media, always willing to step up no matter what the situation, through good and bad. He never shies away from talking and always gives answers that are insightful and from the heart.

"I am not always the easiest to talk to," said Heyward. "I may not mince words. But when I do talk, I want to make sure I have your attention and I give you everything that I am thinking. With that I try to be respectful to my teammates and y coaches. I understand there are tough questions out there. I don't have all of the answers but I'm going to try to give you the right answer most of the time. If I don't have the right answer I will try to find out later on and revert back to you guys."

This is the second time that Heyward won the award, and it's no surprise. If you want to know who the stabilizing force for the Steelers defense is, the stabilizing force in the locker room, you don't have to look any further than Heyward.

"You see it in how he comes to work every day," said Tyson Alualu of Heyward's impact on the team and his leadership. "A guy who will lead by example, but at the same time be vocal when it is most needed. That says more about him, the way he carries himself and the actions he shows on a day to day basis, not just when the camera is on him. It's when he is in the community, when he is on the field. He is that same person, coming to practice and meetings.

"He is passionate about football and about the people he gets to do it with. When you have a leader like him it brings out the best in everybody around him because you don't want to let him down when you are on the field with him, or serving in the community with him, because of who he is."

He has been a rock for the defense throughout his career, and that has never been on display more than this year when he was part of the glue that kept the team together during a tough start to the season.

It's not just his leadership, though, that has him being a Pro Bowl selection for the second year in a row. It's his dominating play.

Heyward has 80 tackles, eight sacks, five pass defenses, 20 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"He is our captain. He is the best at what he does," said nose tackle Javon Hargrave. "He is dominating the league. He has been dominating for the last five years, ever since I got here. He is just playing at a high level. He just shows you how to practice, what he does. He beats his players easily in a game. I don't know how he does it. He is just that good.