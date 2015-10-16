Heyward-Bey: 'I am just doing my job'

Darrius Heyward-Bey stepped in with Bryant out, not just filling in for him but taking control and making a big impact.

"I am just doing my job," said Heyward-Bey. "I am happy to have the opportunity to go out there and play with my teammates. I believe hard work always pays off."

Heyward-Bey has done his part to make it tough to not keep him involved in the offense. Through five games he has 17 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns, those numbers as the third receiver.

"I might be making it tough, but that is not my decision," said Heyward-Bey. "That is up to Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the coaching staff. I am just going to go out there each and every day and work hard to get better."

Last year Heyward-Bey was asked to take on a role that he wasn't accustomed to. After being a starting receiver for the better part of five seasons in Oakland and Indianapolis, he was called upon to play special teams. He finished the season with only three receptions for 33 yards, but took pride in his special teams' play which included a forced fumble on a fake punt against Cincinnati.

While he loves his role in the offense right now, and loves making plays to help move the chains, he is willing to do whatever is asked of him because more importantly, he loves the game.

"For me personally my love for football came back to a whole different level last year," said Heyward-Bey. "Going through last year was a confidence builder for me, being on the type of team we have. It built me up to take a different approach to my training. I tried to change things up and take it to a different level and it paid off.