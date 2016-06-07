Heyward-Bey has finally found a home

But ever since first joining the Steelers in 2014, Heyward-Bey has carved out a role that has more to do with versatility than it does putting up monster numbers.

"That's my mentality and that's what Coach Tomlin asks me to do, to be a mentor, to be a receiver, to be a special-teams guy," Heyward-Bey explained. "Whatever they need me to be I'm willing to do."

For the Steelers, there's a value attached to that, one that resonates far beyond Heyward-Bey's 24 receptions in his two seasons with the team.

His mentor role includes, "Coaching up the young guys and just being that guy for them, because I've been through it all," he said. "Being a first-round draft pick, being a starter, being a reserve guy, being a special-teams guy, I've done it all."

At receiver, "I play 'X', 'Z' and 'F,' I do it all," Heyward-Bey maintained. "I'm a slot guy, I'm a block guy, I'm everything. Young guys come up to me and say, 'Hey, what do I do on this?' And I know it all."

And in the kicking game, "I'm a gunner, I'm a jammer; the only thing I'm not on is kickoff return," he said. "On special teams, whatever they need me to do I'm there."

It's not how most former No. 7-overall picks end up.

But the Steelers perceive Heyward-Bey much more as a highly-conditioned athlete with a work ethic to match than they do a former No. 7-overall pick that didn't pan out as originally anticipated.