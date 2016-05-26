Heyward assesses the defensive line

"You saw glimpses," Heyward said. "Steve (McLendon) was the starting nose but Steve's not here. We don't need Dan to play like Steve. We need Dan to play like Dan, he's gotta play big and it can't be for just one or two plays. When he's out there he has to make a statement, 'You're not going to run the ball.'"

Hargrave is a 6-3, 305-pound interior lineman that projects as also being able to contribute as a sub-package pass-rusher. He's here, in part, because defensive line coach John Mitchell said the Steelers "need a guy that can help Tuitt and Heyward.

"I'm looking for some guys that can come in and help us where Heyward and Tuitt don't have to play 65 to 70 plays a game," Mitchell said after Hargrave had been drafted.

Heyward will take such help where the Steelers can find it, but he isn't necessarily counting on it coming from Hargrave right away.

"I don't want to put too much into that because the kid has to grow," Heyward said. "He has a great motor. I even saw a little bit of film on him and you see the way he runs to the ball, and that's expected here.

"Great first step, built-in leverage, if he continues to grow he could be a big contributor for us."

So there are options up front, possibilities for the Steelers.

They'll need more than just that.