Help is on the way

A veteran of 69 NFL games and 49 NFL starts over the past five seasons with Atlanta and Dallas, Kazee had his season temporarily derailed when he suffered an arm injury in the preseason.

Prior to that he had appeared well on the way to carving out a role for himself in a three-safeties sub-package.

"I'm glad to have him back at practice," Austin said. "We'll see how he comes out of this week and how much we'll be able to use him. If we're able to use him I'll try to find some places to get him in the game. It may just be in regular defense. It may not just be three-safeties (looks). We may get him regular defense, three-safety defense, whatever it might be because I think he's a good football player.

"We'll work through that at the end of the week. As we get closer we'll kind of narrow those things down."