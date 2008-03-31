Heinz Field Job Fair set for April 1

HEINZ FIELD EVENT-DAY JOBS AVAILABLE TO PUBLIC

PITTSBURGH — Heinz Field will host a job fair for anyone interested in event-day employment opportunities.

The Heinz Field Job Fair will take place Tuesday, April 1, in the East Club Lounge at Heinz Field. Interviews will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 - 7 p.m.

Event-day positions will be available for Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football games, as well as concerts and other events that will take place at Heinz Field. Available positions include: catering, club attendants, concession, concierge, elevator operators, event security, guest services, luxury suite attendants, maid/porters, merchandise, report takers, seat attendants, ticket taker and traffic crew.

Applicants may enter Heinz Field through the Suite Entry at Gate B. Parking is available in Gold Lot 2 for $3.