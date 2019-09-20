Rudolph is a football junkie, a guy who rarely shuts the football side of his mind down. It's that approach that can be a huge benefit to Rudolph as he steps in to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who is out for the year with an elbow injury that will require surgery.

"He is a worker. An absolute worker. He works 24/7," said Fichtner. "Sometimes I have to work hard to have a joke with him because he is just that serious. But that is a good thing. And I will work on my jokes, I am not that good at them. I don't have good punch lines. But he is that kind of guy. He is that worker, it matters to him, and he cares. He listened as a solider and as a confidant with Ben. There is a lot of in-helmet perspective that he didn't get in the year and a half he has been here, but I know he got a lot of it because he listens, and he pays attention. He works at his job. And he listened to Ben. That is part of the learning curve, too."