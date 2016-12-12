 Skip to main content
He said what?

Dec 12, 2016 at 05:30 AM

It's one of those things you have to listen to once, twice, even a third time to make sure you heard it right.

And there was no mistaking it. Ramon Foster really did say it.

"Go Patriots," said Foster. "Tonight. We are AFC North. I have no beef with the Patriots tonight. Tonight."

Okay, so no need to panic. He is on the Patriots bandwagon for one game, and one game only and that is tonight when the Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup that means a lot to the Steelers.

The Steelers are 8-5 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North as of right now. A loss by the Ravens tonight would drop the Ravens to 7-6, and give the Steelers the edge in the AFC North race with three games remaining. A win by the Ravens puts both teams at 8-5, but the Ravens beat the Steelers earlier this season and would hold the edge.

So in the words of Ramon Foster … Go Patriots.

