Having a record year

No. 1-Jan. 9, at Baltimore: Record-Tying Effort

Watt initially thought he might have tied the record on what turned out to be scored as an aborted snap in the first quarter and he lost a half sack on a penalty against Heyward in the second quarter.

But one snap after the unnecessary roughness flag against Heyward, Watt was not to be denied.

He got to quarterback Tyler Huntley for a loss of 3 on first-and-goal from the Steelers' 3 with 28 seconds left in the first half.