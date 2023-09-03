Hats on hats, pitch-and-catch, special teams splash

Aug. 11, at Tampa Bay

Second-and-2, Buccaneers' 49-yard line, first quarter: Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander is penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

It's not the penalty that's worth remembering. "You drop the top of your head, they see the crown of your helmet, it's a penalty," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin acknowledged.

But the way Alexander diagnosed, reacted and arrived in the flat as if he'd been shot out of a cannon is worth celebrating, and replicating.

The swing pass to running back Chase Edmonds would have resulted in a 2-yard loss had it not been flagged. Alexander also stuffed a third-and-2 run for a gain of 1 and had a tackle for a loss.

Aggressive, proactive and pugnacious inside linebacker play has been a revelation this preseason.

Aug. 24, at Atlanta

Fourth-and-21, Falcons' 8-yard line, first quarter: Wide receiver Calvin Austin III returns a punt 21 yards to the Falcons' 29.

Welcome back.

This was Austin's second explosive punt return in three preseason games (he also had a 54-yard effort against Buffalo). And Austin is of the opinion this is the type of thing that ought to happen when he gets the ball in open grass. He also caught a 67-yard touchdown pass in Tampa.

He's apparently ready to make up for lost time after missing his rookie campaign due to injury.

Perhaps that's why Tomlin was giddy upon Austin's return to the sideline in Atlanta, and even provided a head slap and a butt slap for emphasis.