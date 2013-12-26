"Hash Marks" Harris: Season Finale

This is it; the final week of the year that was fantasy football, 2013. Some of you have already won bragging rights for the next year. Some of you are still wondering, "Why did I draft that guy?" Regardless, the season comes to a close this week. Some of you are still playing for the title. For those still in the hunt, I wish you the best of luck.

The Best of Week 16:

Peyton Manning, QB – Manning threw for 400 yards with four touchdowns, his fourth 400-yard game this season and 14th multi-touchdown game against the number-two rated pass defense in the league.

Andy Dalton, QB –My number-two rated QB last week had 366 passing yards and four scores, leading his team to the AFC North crown.

Eric Decker, WR –Decker recorded his fifth 100-yard game of the season, registering 131 yards and a season-high 10 receptions. He added two scores.

LeSean McCoy, RB –In a blowout win over Chicago, McCoy ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, his third multi-touchdown game in his last five.

Roddy White, WR –White has battled injuries all season but he is ending his 2013 campaign on a high note. He totaled a season-high 12 receptions for 141 yards and one score.

Week 17 Likes:

Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning (at Oakland) –Denver still needs to win to wrap up the number-one overall seed. And it's Peyton Manning.

Ben Roethlisberger (vs. Cleveland) –The Steelers are still in the hunt. Roethlisberger can break his own single-season passing yards record. And he's 16-1 all-time versus Cleveland.

Nick Foles (at Dallas) –NFC East title on the line. Foles has been so good all season. And he gets to face the 31st ranked pass defense

Running Backs

Eddie Lacy (at Chicago)or Matt Forte (vs. Green Bay) –Chicago and Green Bay can't stop the run. I like both guys this week in the battle for the NFC North.

DeAngelo Williams (at Atlanta) –Carolina already clinched a playoff berth, but they can win the NFC South with a victory. Williams has had a solid season and is facing the 31st ranked rush defense.

Maurice Jones-Drew (at Indianapolis) –The guy used to be a fantasy machine but injuries have affected his numbers the past two seasons. He can end this season on a high note going against the number-28 rated rush defense. Wide Receivers

Pierre Garcon (at N.Y. Giants) –He leads the league in receptions and is ninth in receiving yards. He will add to those totals this week.

Antonio Brown (vs. Cleveland) –Brown is the only receiver in the league to record five receptions and 50 yards in every game. He'll have more than that on Sunday.

Mike Wallace (vs. N.Y. Jets) –This is my sleeper pick this week. I have a feeling Wallace gets behind the Jets' secondary and gets his fifth 100-yard game of the season.

Tight Ends

Tony Gonzalez (vs. Carolina) –He's scored in four straight games. It might be his final game in the NFL. I think he goes out with another score and a dunk over the crossbar.

Jimmy Graham (vs. Tampa Bay) –The Saints need a win to get in. They are at home. Graham has 15 touchdowns at home the last two seasons.

Charles Clay (vs. N.Y. Jets) –Clay had seven receptions for 80 yards a few games ago versus New York. Miami wins and they get in.

Defense/Special Teams

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Baltimore) –Baltimore's offense has scored one touchdown the last two games, and it was a run by Joe Flacco.

Carolina Panthers (at Atlanta) –Carolina is first in total defense, seventh in pass defense and second in rush defense. They need a win to clinch the NFC South.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco) –The 49ers have already secured a spot. The Cardinals can still get in with a win and some help. They boast the seventh rated overall defense.

Kicker

Justin Tucker (at Cincinnati) –Tucker missed last week for the first time since Week 2. He's pretty much the Ravens' offense.

Shaun Suisham (vs. Cleveland) –16-for-16 at home this season, and he hasn't missed since Week 8.