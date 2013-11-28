"Hash Marks" Harris: Holiday Fantasy Feast

The Best of Week 12:

Josh Gordon, WR –The Browns totaled 367 yards, and Gordon had 237 of them. He recorded career highs in receptions (14) and receiving yards (237) and added one score.

Knowshon Moreno, RB –I said last week he was a top-three back, and he didn't disappoint. He carried the ball a career-high 37 times and racked up a career-high 224 rushing yards and one score.

Philip Rivers, QB –Rivers led his team last week to a huge win over the divisional rival Chiefs. He added to his already impressive season by throwing for nearly 392 yards and three scores.

Jamaal Charles, RB –Charles eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time since Week 5 and added two rushing touchdowns. His 42 receiving yards didn't hurt, either.

Tom Brady, QB –He was my number-two ranked quarterback last week, and he outdueled Peyton Manning, again, throwing for 344 yards and three scores.

Week 13 Likes:

Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning (at Kansas City) –The Chiefs' defense is banged up. They've lost two of their last three. Peyton threw for just 150 yards last week. That's his lowest total since his 125-yard outing 11/30/08 at Cleveland. He's going to be just fine this week.

Cam Newton (vs. Tampa Bay) –Newton had one of his best outings of the season last time playing the Buccaneers. It's hard not to like him in this divisional matchup, especially when he's topped 50 or more rushing yards in two straight games.

Carson Palmer (at Philadelphia) –He is my sleeper pick this week. Palmer has been on fire lately, throwing multiple touchdowns in four straight games and for 300 yards in two straight. The Eagles rank last in pass defense.

Running Backs

Adrian Peterson (vs. Chicago) –I've been wrong every time I've liked him this season, but I can't be this week. The Bears are dead last in run defense. Peterson already has a 100-yard game against them earlier this season, and he's scored five times his last five games.

Marshawn Lynch (vs. New Orleans) –Lynch is fourth in the league in rushing. The Saints defense is good, but as we all know, anything can happen in Seattle. Last time he faced the Saints, he had that memorable 67-yard run in the 2010 playoffs.

Fred Jackson or C.J. Spiller (vs. Atlanta)– Atlanta's defense is not good, especially against the run. They've given up 100 rushing yards to their opponents in eight straight games. I think both Jackson and Spiller score on Sunday.

Wide Receivers

Calvin Johnson (vs. Green Bay)and Antonio Brown (at Baltimore) – Until proven wrong, I will like both of these wide receivers every week, no matter what the matchup is.

A.J. Green (at San Diego) –The Chargers are 27th in pass defense. Green already has six 100-yard receiving games this season. I think that total will be seven after Sunday.

Josh Gordon (vs. Jacksonville) –It looks like Brandon Weeden will start for Cleveland. All he did last week was look for Gordon, as Gordon cashed with a career game. I don't expect a career day Sunday but I think he will find the end zone once or twice.

Larry Fitzgerald (at Philadelphia) –I like his quarterback this week, and he has a favorable matchup against the worse pass defense in the league. He's also scored in three of his last four games.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski (at Houston) –Gronk has scored in three straight games. Houston is somehow still ranked first in pass defense but they haven't faced anyone on Tom Brady's level since September.

Jason Witten (vs. Oakland) –In his last three Thanksgiving games he has recorded 23 receptions for 216 yards. He will add to that this Thursday, and I think he will score as well.

Heath Miller (at Baltimore) –His only touchdown this season came against the Ravens in October. Miller has 13 receptions for 108 yards his last two games. For his career, he has the most touchdowns against Baltimore (6) out of any opponent.

Defense/Special Teams

Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay) –The secret is out. This defense is legit, and they are facing a 31st ranked Tampa Bay offense.

Cleveland Browns (vs. Jacksonville) –One of only three teams to have a top-10 ranking in total defense, rush defense and pass defense. Jacksonville is dead last in total offense.

St. Louis Rams (at San Francisco) –The Rams have forced multiple turnovers in three straight games and have 33 sacks on the season. St. Louis ranks 12th in total defense.

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski (at Houston) –He's the only kicker in the league to have made multiple field goals in every game this season.

Justin Tuckeror Shaun Suisham (at Baltimore) –Four straight games decided by three points. In those four meetings, the teams have combined for 20 field goals. I think both of these kickers have at least two makes this game.

Steven Hauschka (vs. New Orleans) –Has made multiple field goals in 9-of-11 games this season.

Waiver Wire Week 13:

Josh McCown, QB (at Minnesota) –Probably your best quarterback option this week. Minnesota is ranked 29th in pass defense.

Anthony Fasano, TE (vs. Denver) –Has scored a touchdown in two straight games.

Jermaine Gresham, TE (at San Diego) –The Chargers have given up a touchdown to an opposing tight end or full back in four straight games.