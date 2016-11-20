Harrison is Steelers all-time sack leader

Oh yeah, and an insane desire to get to the quarterback as well.

He has now done that more times than any Steelers' player, as he became the team's all-time sack leader today with a total of 77.5 sacks with the black and gold, passing linebacker Jason Gildon who had 77 career sacks.

And it's only fitting that he did so against the Cleveland Browns, the team he recorded his first NFL sack against.

Harrison, who is in his 14th NFL season, entered the record books today when he took down Browns quarterback Cody Kessler for a five-yard loss.

Harrison recorded his first career sack in his first NFL start, on Nov. 14, 2004 against the Cleveland Browns. Harrison got the start after fellow linebacker Joey Porter was ejected because of a pregame fight. Harrison sacked Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia for a three-yard loss.

Harrison has had triple digit sacks three times in career, a team-best 19 games with multiple sacks, a career-best 16 sacks in 2008 when he was NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and 10.5 in 2010 and 10 in 2009.