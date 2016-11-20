 Skip to main content
Harrison is Steelers all-time sack leader

Nov 20, 2016 at 06:42 AM

Linebacker William Gay worked his way into the record books in the same fashion he has done everything else in his career, with hard work, intensity and a love for the game.

Oh yeah, and an insane desire to get to the quarterback as well.

He has now done that more times than any Steelers' player, as he became the team's all-time sack leader today with a total of 77.5 sacks with the black and gold, passing linebacker Jason Gildon who had 77 career sacks.

And it's only fitting that he did so against the Cleveland Browns, the team he recorded his first NFL sack against.

Harrison, who is in his 14th NFL season, entered the record books today when he took down Browns quarterback Cody Kessler for a five-yard loss.

Harrison recorded his first career sack in his first NFL start, on Nov. 14, 2004 against the Cleveland Browns. Harrison got the start after fellow linebacker Joey Porter was ejected because of a pregame fight. Harrison sacked Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia for a three-yard loss.

Harrison has had triple digit sacks three times in career, a team-best 19 games with multiple sacks, a career-best 16 sacks in 2008 when he was NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and 10.5 in 2010 and 10 in 2009.  

He has 79.5 career sacks, two of them coming in 2013 when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arthur Smith es el nuevo coordinador ofensivo de los Steelers

Los Pittsburgh Steelers hicieron oficial la contratación de Arthur Smith. 
Smith named Steelers offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith was named the Steelers new offensive coordinator
What does Arthur Smith bring to the Steelers' offense?

New offensive coordinator has a history of strong rushing attacks, scoring
