Harrison has knee surgery

Steelers' linebacker James Harrison, who has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp began, had arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his left knee.

"James Harrison had a minor surgical knee procedure," said Coach Mike Tomlin following practice. "I don't have any details on the state of that. It shouldn't be long. We'll see when we get him back out here to start the process of working him back."

Harrison has been bothered by the knee and has yet to practice in camp. Tomlin said he didn't have any setbacks, they just felt it was something that needed to be done now.

"It was just a procedure that we deemed necessary at this time," said Tomlin. "We just address things as they arise. We felt like the procedure was necessary at this time so he had it."

In other injury-related news fullback David Johnson also had surgery, but Tomlin did not have an update on his recovery. Rookie linebacker Sean Spence injured his ankle in practice on Wednesday, while Tomlin said running backs Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman "continue to work their way back in a limited capacity from their minor injuries."

The Steelers have their final open practice of training camp on Friday, before breaking camp on Saturday morning. While many teams now hold their training camps at their own facilities, Tomlin likes taking the team to St. Vincent College for camp.

"It's a tradition that we embrace and we're very appreciative of the opportunity to step away and come together and develop individually, and more importantly collectively," said Tomlin. "It creates a little bit of adversity but at the end of the day it's a growth process. I think it's something that helps team development. I'm an advocate of going away to training camp."

Like all of the Steelers wide receivers, Jerricho Cotchery is hoping to have Mike Wallace back in the fold soon, but he isn't sure when to expect him back on the field.

"He has to take care of his part of it," said Cotchery. "I know all of the guys here know Mike is working hard wherever he is and will be ready to go when he gets here.

"That would be cool with us (to have him for the opener). I think Mike is a great player, he is a great teammate. We love him around here. We will be excited when he gets back."

In the meantime Cotchery likes what he sees from the team's young group of receivers.

"The younger guys are growing well," said Cotchery. "The first game was a good taste for them. The second game they have to continue to improve. The fourth game they will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their skills.

"It's a good group. Those guys are approaching work the right way and will continue to grow."