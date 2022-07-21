Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Jul 21, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris will serve as the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Acrisure Stadium.

Harris is participating in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, voted the greatest play in Steelers and NFL history. The play took place in the AFC playoffs against the Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972, at Three Rivers Stadium, propelling the Steelers to their first-ever playoff win. The team will celebrate the anniversary during the 2022 season when they host the Raiders on Christmas Eve.

The Steelers Run and Walk will kick off at 8 a.m. at Acrisure Stadium and benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research. Online registration is currently available at Steelers Run and Walk.

-->>> REGISTER NOW

Event partners for the annual walk include Acrisure, Giant Eagle, UPMC Centers for Rehab Services, and Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon.

The Art Rooney Scholarship Fund was established in memory of the team's late founder, Art Rooney Sr., who died in August of 1988 after living most of his life on the North Side. Because of his love for the area, the scholarship annually provides a grant to a North Catholic High School student and funds the Pittsburgh Promise scholarships for two students graduating from Pittsburgh high schools who are residents of the North Side. Since the inception, the scholarship has awarded grants to 90 local students.

The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research was launched by the Steelers in 2016 to support continued research and education regarding brain injuries and treatment of sports-related concussions in honor of Noll, the late Hall of Fame coach. The Foundation funds research that it believes is the most promising in the area of sports-related concussions and related conditions. To help best evaluate which research programs to fund, some of the most renowned neurosurgeons in the country serve on a national medical advisory panel.

Course details: Participants will gather in front of the Acrisure Stadium Press Gate entrance on North Shore Drive. The course will follow North Shore to General Robinson Street to River Avenue, heading back to Acrisure Stadium along Lacock Street to Mazeroski Way. Runners and walkers will follow General Robinson to Dorsett, turn left onto Reedsdale Street, then enter the stadium at Gate 5 to cross the finish line at midfield on the warning track.

