Green 'very optimistic' but not ready yet

"Why wouldn't I be confident about that?" Green said. "I'm very optimistic about it. I'm ready for it. I'm still training for it. I'm out there every day rehabbing for it.

"It's still weak. It's getting a lot better, though."

Green opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason surgery.

"The ankle's still not 100 percent yet," he said. "It's still not there. There's still stuff I gotta work on. There's still stuff I'm pushing towards but it's getting better. We're still taking it day by day.

"I'm getting frustrated, not being out there with the team. Watching them every day, it's getting pretty tough. But I still have to learn mentally, still have to focus on stuff, pick up on stuff and work on myself."

He's dealing with that frustration "the same way everybody would, just suck it up and just deal with it, accept what it is and just try to push through it every day," Green added. "Watch the teammates, keep talking to them, you know they all support me. I'm supporting them, just doing what I can."