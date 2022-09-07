Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 1
Donta Green, Westinghouse High School
Coach of the Week honors for Week 1 go to Coach Donta Green from Westinghouse High School. The Bulldogs, who compete in Pittsburgh's City League, traveled to the Harrisburg area and upset Pennsylvania's Class 1A #1-ranked team Steelton-Highspire 39-18. Coach Green has the Bulldogs off to a 2-0 record with two impressive wins to start the 2022 season.
Green named Steelers Coach of the Week
Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 1