youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Green named Steelers Coach of the Week

Sep 07, 2022 at 11:30 AM
COTW_Donta_G

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 1
Donta Green, Westinghouse High School
Coach of the Week honors for Week 1 go to Coach Donta Green from Westinghouse High School. The Bulldogs, who compete in Pittsburgh's City League, traveled to the Harrisburg area and upset Pennsylvania's Class 1A #1-ranked team Steelton-Highspire 39-18. Coach Green has the Bulldogs off to a 2-0 record with two impressive wins to start the 2022 season.

